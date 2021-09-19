Nationals catcher Alex Avila said he will retire after the season. The 34-year-old, an All-Star in 2011, is a son of Detroit general manager Al Avila. A veteran of 13 seasons who is hitting .179 with seven RBIs, Alex Avila said he expects to continue in baseball next season in a non-playing role. He said he has not spoken about a job with his father, who once traded him.