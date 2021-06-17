“The customs and practices of the last 20, 30 years in this league are one thing and then to make a drastic change in the middle of the season is going to be challenging for a lot of people,” Cole added. “I am a little concerned of injuries, especially after talking to Tyler. And I hope that we can apply some feel to the situation. The players on the union calls — we all have, again, quite a strong consensus on I think where we believe this should go, and I would encourage the commissioner’s office to continue to talk with us, please, because we’re the ones that throw the ball. They don’t. And we’re the experts in this situation, and we’re aligned in terms of intent with the commissioner’s office as well.”