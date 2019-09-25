St. Louis Cardinals (90-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-77, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (6-7, 4.68 ERA) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-14, 4.31 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Diamondbacks are 39-37 in home games. Arizona has slugged .437 this season. Abraham Almonte leads the team with a mark of .607.

The Cardinals are 41-38 in road games. The St. Louis pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.80, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.16. The Cardinals won the last meeting 9-7. Adam Wainwright earned his 14th victory and Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Alex Young registered his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 187 hits and is batting .329. Eduardo Escobar is 11-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .446. Molina is 11-for-39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Kolten Wong: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.