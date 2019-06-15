St. Louis Cardinals (35-33, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (33-36, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (4-2, 5.63 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (4-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals visit Citi Field to face the New York Mets.

The Mets are 19-13 in home games. The New York pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.61, Jacob deGrom leads the staff with a mark of 3.38.

The Cardinals are 15-20 on the road. St. Louis’s lineup has 85 home runs this season, Marcell Ozuna leads them with 18 homers. The Cardinals won the last meeting 9-5. John Gant secured his sixth victory and Dexter Fowler went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Jeurys Familia took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 50 RBIs and is batting .259. Michael Conforto is 11-for-39 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 18 home runs home runs and is slugging .528. Paul DeJong is 9-for-38 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: 10-day IL (hamstring), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

