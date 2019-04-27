Cincinnati Reds (11-14, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-10, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-1, 5.89 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals St. Louis and Cincinnati will play on Saturday at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are 8-7 against NL Central teams. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the league. Paul DeJong leads the team with a mark of .340.

The Reds are 4-8 on the road. Cincinnati ranks last in the league in hitting with a .207 batting average, Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .281. The Reds won the last meeting 12-1. Anthony DeSclafani earned his first victory and Yasiel Puig went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Miles Mikolas took his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 21 RBIs and is batting .259. Paul Goldschmidt is 16-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 10 extra base hits and is batting .225. Puig is 10-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .314 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals Injuries: Michael Wacha: 10-day IL (knee), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (rib), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.