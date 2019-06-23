Los Angeles Angels (38-40, fourth in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-36, third in the AL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (6-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-7, 4.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dakota Hudson. Hudson went seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with six strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Cardinals are 24-15 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.12. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.36 ERA.

The Angels are 19-22 on the road. Los Angeles’s lineup has 113 home runs this season, Mike Trout leads them with 22 homers. The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Hudson earned his sixth victory and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Felix Pena took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 33 extra base hits and is batting .269. Dexter Fowler is 6-for-30 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Trout leads the Angels with 78 hits and is batting .311. Shohei Ohtani is 11-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .227 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (triceps), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (left hand metacarpal strain).

