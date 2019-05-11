Pittsburgh Pirates (18-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (22-17, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jordan Lyles (2-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cardinals are 11-11 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .340 is fifth in the MLB. Dexter Fowler leads the team with an OBP of .407.

The Pirates are 7-6 in division games. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the majors. Josh Bell leads the team with an OBP of .363. The Pirates won the last meeting 2-1. Trevor Williams earned his second victory and Adam Frazier went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Andrew Miller took his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 11 home runs and is slugging .547. Yadier Molina is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Bell leads the Pirates with nine home runs and is batting .300. Starling Marte is 12-for-43 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates: 6-4, .257 batting average, 5.94 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 10-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 10-day IL (biceps), Chris Archer: 10-day IL (thumb), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.