The Cardinals are 7-9 in home games. St. Louis has hit 19 home runs this season, last in the National League. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with three while slugging .328.
The Indians are 12-5 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .359 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .508.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 25 hits and has 10 RBIs.
Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 36 hits and has 15 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Indians: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.