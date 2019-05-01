St. Louis Cardinals (19-10, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (12-16, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-2, 5.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-3, 4.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Nationals are 6-10 on their home turf. Washington has hit 43 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Juan Soto leads the team with six, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 7-6 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .344, good for fourth in the National League. Dexter Fowler leads the team with a mark of .415. The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-2. Adam Wainwright earned his third victory and Kolten Wong went 2-for-4 with an RBI for St. Louis. Anibal Sanchez took his fourth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Robles leads the Nationals with 13 extra base hits and is batting .255. Soto is 9-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 10 home runs and has 28 RBIs. Paul DeJong is 15-for-40 with seven doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .294 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (right foot plantar fasciitis), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-day IL (elbow).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand), Dexter Fowler: day-to-day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.