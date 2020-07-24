The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit 210 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last year.
The Pirates went 29-47 in division games in 2019. Pittsburgh pitchers had an ERA of 5.18 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.
INJURIES: Cardinals: John Brebbia: (elbow), Brad Miller: (ankle).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.