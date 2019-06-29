St. Louis Cardinals (40-40, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (41-40, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (4-4, 3.18 ERA, .98 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

The Padres are 22-20 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .431 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a mark of .612.

The Cardinals are 16-22 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.15, Jack Flaherty paces the staff with a mark of 4.75. The Padres won the last meeting 3-1. Cal Quantrill earned his second victory and Eric Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Michael Wacha registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renfroe leads the Padres with 24 home runs and is batting .249. Manny Machado is 16-for-43 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 14 home runs and is batting .249. Dexter Fowler is 6-for-25 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Hunter Renfroe: day-to-day (illness), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 10-day IL (right torn ucl), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

