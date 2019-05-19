St. Louis Cardinals (24-22, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (20-23, fourth in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Rangers: Drew Smyly (4-3, 6.85 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and St. Louis will play at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Sunday.

The Rangers are 13-8 in home games. The Texas pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.24, Mike Minor leads the staff with a mark of 2.61.

The Cardinals are 10-13 in road games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Jose Martinez leads the team with a mark of .346. The Rangers won the last meeting 7-3. Adrian Sampson earned his first victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Miles Mikolas registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 24 extra base hits and is batting .276. Hunter Pence is 10-for-33 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 22 extra base hits and is batting .317. Yadier Molina is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: day-to-day (ankle), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (infection), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Danny Santana: day-to-day (ankle), Elvis Andrus: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

