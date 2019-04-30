St. Louis Cardinals (18-10, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (12-15, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (2-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and St. Louis will play at Nationals Park on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 6-9 on their home turf. Washington has hit 41 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Juan Soto leads the club with six, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 6-6 on the road. St. Louis leads the National League in hitting with a .270 batting average, Jose Martinez leads the team with an average of .351. The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-3. Michael Wacha secured his second victory and Harrison Bader went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Patrick Corbin registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 22 RBIs and is batting .248. Adam Eaton has 10 hits and is batting .244 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 39 hits and has 13 RBIs. Marcell Ozuna is 8-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .300 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (right foot plantar fasciitis), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (elbow).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.