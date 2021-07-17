Pirates: Polanco (bilateral adductor strain) was activated from the 10-day IL and went 1 for 4. He had been out since July 6. INF Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Double-A Altoona. … LHP Steven Brault (left lat strain) made a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis and allowed one run in three innings with two strikeouts while throwing 28 of 37 pitches for strikes. He has been sidelined all season.