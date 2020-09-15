Stanton hit cleanup against Toronto, ending Clint Frazier’s 16 straight games as New York’s No. 4 hitter, and Urshela hit fifth.
Right fielder Aaron Judge, limited to one game since Aug. 11 because of a strained right calf, is expected to be activated later this week.
Stanton hit .293 with three homers and seven RBIs in 14 games before he got hurt.
New York optioned infielder Mike Ford and infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar to its alternate training site.
