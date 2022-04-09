Stanton HR 6th straight vs Boston, lifts Yankees to 4-2 win

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton became the first player to homer against Boston in six straight games, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the sixth inning that gave the New York Yankees a 4-2 win over the Red Sox on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Anthony Rizzo homered for the second straight day to start New York’s comeback from an early deficit, a tying two-run drive in the fourth.

Luis Severino made his first start for the Yankees since the 2019 AL Championship Series as the Yankees improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

Stanton broke a 2-2 tie when he drove an 0-1 slider from Nick Pivetta (0-1) into the first row of the left field bleachers, a 437-foot drive over Boston’s bullpen. Stanton and Rizzo became the first players in Yankees history to homer together in both of a season’s first two games.

Stanton’s streak of six straight games with home runs against the Red Sox includes a drive in last year’s AL wild card game, a 6-2 Yankees loss.

Thee players had homered in five games in a row against Boston: Mickey Mantle (1954), Ken Griffey Jr. (1996-97) and Jim Thome (1997).

After opening as a designated hitter Friday, Stanton played right field. Stanton hit nine of 35 homers last year in 16 games as an outfielder.

Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in a 31-pitch second inning off Severino, who returned late last season from Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old All-Star right-hander, a 19-game winner in 2018. allowed five hits in three-plus innings, struck out five and walked none. He threw 65 pitches, including 35 four-seam fastballs that averaged 97.8 mph.

Six relievers followed Severino with an inning each of hitless relief. Lucas Luetge (1-0) pitched the sixth, and Aroldis Chapman worked around a throwing error by new shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa for his first save.

Boston dropped to 0-2 for the second straight season.

Pivetta allowed four runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WEB GEM

Rizzo homered after center fielder Kiké Hernández made a leaping catch at the center field fence to rob Aaron Judge of an extra-base hit. Judge’s drive would have been a hgome run in 21 ballparks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk after exiting Friday’s game with a tight right hamstring. … RHP Matt Barnes (tight back) said he is feeling better. Barnes was unavailable Friday after tweaking his back during Thursday’s workout. … LHP Josh Taylor (strained back) will throw batting practice next week at the spring training complex in Fort Myers.

UP NEXT

LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.83 ERA last year) starts Sunday night for the Yankees and RHP Tanner Houck (1-5, 3.52) for Boston.

