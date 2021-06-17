Blue Jays: RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (strained oblique) was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the roster for OF Jared Hoying, who was promoted to the active roster. ... RHP Rafael Dolis (strained right middle finger), who left Wednesday’s game after four pitches, was placed on the 10-day IL. ... OF Teoscar Hernández was placed on the paternity list. ... OF George Springer (quad strain) played six innings in center field in a rehab game for Triple-A Buffalo and went 1 for 4 with an RBI double in Rochester. He is 2 for 12 in three rehab games.