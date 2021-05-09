Yankees: 1B Luke Voit (left knee surgery March 29) probably will be activated for Tuesday’s game at Tampa Bay. Voit, who was 5 for 13 coming in, hit his third homer and had a two-run double for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Syracuse. ... Judge, in a 2-for-24 slide and dealing with what manager Aaron Boone called “lower leg stuff,” was given the day off ahead of Monday’s off day. “Just trying to be proactive,” Boone said. “Hopefully this is something that keeps him strong physically.” ... 3B Gio Urshela (sore left knee) and 2B Rougned Odor (sprained left knee on May 4) took grounders before the game. Urshela could be back in the lineup Tuesday.