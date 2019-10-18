Limited by injuries to 18 games during the regular season, Stanton homered in the series opener.
Edwin Encarnación, who had been the DH, moved to the bench.
First baseman DJ LeMahieu led off, followed by right fielder Aaron Judge, second baseman Gleyber Torres, Stanton, center fielder Aaron Hicks, catcher Gary Sánchez, shortstop Didi Gregorius, third baseman Gio Urshela and left fielder Brett Gardner. James Paxton is on the mound.
