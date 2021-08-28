Athletics: OF Seth Brown tested positive for COVID-19 and went on the injured list. He is experiencing symptoms. Contract tracing produced no immediate concerns for further positive tests. ... The A’s recalled RHP Daulton Jefferies from Triple-A Las Vegas. ... RF Stephen Piscotty had season-ending left wrist surgery to stabilize a ligament to the bone. Piscotty will be in a splint for six weeks. The hope is he will be ready for the start of spring training. ... RHP Chris Bassitt returned to the Bay Area on Friday following facial surgery in Chicago, where he was hit with a line drive last week. The operation repaired the pitcher’s cheekbone that was fractured in three places. His right eye is open again and Bassitt will be re-evaluated early next week by a local optometrist and plastic surgeon, according to athletic trainer Nick Paparesta. ... RHP Mike Fiers threw a 20-pitch bullpen session of all fastballs in his first time throwing off a mound as he works back from a sprained pitching elbow. He is scheduled again for Tuesday.