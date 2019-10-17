Hicks was 0 for 2 with two walks in Game 3 on Tuesday, his first start since he injured his right elbow on Aug. 3.

New York trailed 2-1 in the best-of-seven series going into Game 4 on Thursday, a day after rain forced a postponement.

First baseman DJ LeMahieu was leading off, followed by right fielder Aaron Judge and Hicks in center. Second baseman Gleyber Torres hit cleanup, followed by designated hitter Edwin Encarnación, left fielder Brett Gardner, catcher Gary Sánchez, third baseman Gio Urshela and shortstop Didi Gregorius. Masahiro Tanaka was on the mound.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD