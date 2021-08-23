Yankees: Former closer Zack Britton sustained another injury setback. The left-hander went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left elbow. Manager Aaron Boone said the team will evaluate Britton’s condition over the next few days to determine the best course of action. ... Still bothered by a strained left wrist, INF/OF Miguel Andújar was shifted to the 60-day injured list and won’t be eligible to return until Sept. 5. He had to shut down an injury rehab assignment because of lingering pain. Boone is hopeful that Andújar can begin another rehab assignment by the end of the week.