Stanton sent a 92 mph fastball soaring for the longest home run of the young major league season and his eighth career slam.

New York improved to 8-0 when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game, including three postseason wins.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (1-0) allowed four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

BLUE JAYS 6, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas — Steven Matz struck out nine in his Toronto debut, Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers and the Blue Jays spoiled Texas’ home opener before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic.

Toronto, 3-1 for the first time since 2015, went ahead 4-0 in the second after Biggio’s solo homer followed a two-out, two-run shot by Semien off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz (0-1).

The Rangers announced a sellout crowd of 38,283 for their 50th home opener in Texas, the second in the $1.2 billion retractable-roof stadium that has a listed capacity of 40,518 — the announced attendance doesn’t include complimentary tickets. They played all 30 home games in the stadium’s debut season without fans last summer.

Matz (1-0) allowed one run and two hits over 6 1/3 innings.

CUBS 5, BREWERS 3

CHICAGO — Willson Contreras, Javier Báez and David Bote homered during a four-run fourth inning to lift Chicago over Milwaukee.

Trevor Williams pitched perfectly until Omar Narváez’s leadoff single in the sixth — Narváez also broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth inning Saturday against Minnesota. Narváez added a three-run homer in the seventh.

Williams (1-0) was making his Cubs debut after five seasons with Pittsburgh. He pitched into the seventh, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six. Alec Mills, who no-hit Milwaukee as a starter last September, pitched the ninth for his first save.

Brett Anderson (0-1) allowed all of Chicago’s homers, giving up four runs and four hits over five innings while striking out four.

PHILLIES 5, METS 3

PHILADELPHIA — A throwing error by New York third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and Philadelphia used a five-run eighth inning to rally past New York after Jacob deGrom dominated through six.

Francisco Lindor was 1 for 4 with a single and a walk in his debut with the Mets, which was delayed after a three-game series against Washington got wiped out because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals.

DeGrom was spectacular, striking out seven and allowing three hits. Miguel Castro pitched the seventh for the Mets but newcomer Trevor May (0-1) only got one out in the eighth, when Guillorme’s errant throw helped Philly take a 5-2 lead.

Connor Brogdon (2-0) worked the eighth for the win and Jose Alvarado pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his first save.

REDS 5, PIRATES 3

CINCINNATI — Nick Castellanos hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning hours after deciding to appeal a two-game suspension for his part in a brawl, and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh.

Mike Moustakas tied it at 2 in the fifth with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to right field off Luis Oviedo. Moustakas also doubled and scored in the eighth. Sean Doolittle (1-0) struck out two in a perfect seventh, and Amir Garrett allowed a run but completed his first save.

Castellanos connected off Sam Howard (0-1) for his third homer of the season. He admired the shot as he walked out of the box, whipped his bat toward the home dugout and yelled toward teammates as he shuffled toward first.

RED SOX 11, RAYS 2

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts had four hits, including a Little League home run — a double, with two ill-advised throws that allowed him to score — and Boston got on the board with 16 hits and its first win of the season.

J.D. Martinez banged a three-run homer halfway up the Pesky Pole in the eighth, and Franchy Cordero, Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe all had two hits apiece after coming into the game batting .000.

Nick Pivetta (1-0) gave up two hits in five shutout innings, walking four and striking out four to end the Rays’ eight-game winning streak at Fenway Park.

Michael Wacha (0-1) was charged with five runs — four earned — on eight hits and two walks, striking out six in five innings.

ROYALS 3, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND — Danny Duffy pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City’s runs with a homer and sacrifice fly.

Duffy (1-0) came in with 12 career losses against the Indians — his most against any team. But the left-hander was in control from the outset and beat them for the fifth time. Scott Barlow pitched two perfect innings and Jesse Hahn put two on in the ninth before completing Kansas City’s three-hit shutout and getting the save.

Merrifield connected for his third homer in the second inning off Indians starter Logan Allen (0-1). Merrifield added his sacrifice fly in the seventh.

TWINS 15, TIGERS 6

DETROIT — Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam after a near miss and added a solo homer and a double, Matt Shoemaker held Detroit hitless into the fifth inning and Minnesota rolled.

Akil Baddoo hit a grand slam for the Tigers. He made his big league debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. José Ureña (0-1) lasted only three innings in his Tigers debut.

Shoemaker (1-0) held the Tigers without a hit until Wilson Ramos homered with two outs in the fifth. He allowed three hits in six innings with five strikeouts and earned his first victory since April 9, 2019, before he was beset by injuries.

CARDINALS 4, MARLINS 1

MIAMI — Yadier Molina hit a bases-loaded double during a three-run first inning, and Daniel Ponce de Leon and St. Louis bullpen protected the lead.

Ponce de Leon (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out three, walked one and hit Starling Marte twice. St. Louis got a perfect sixth from Jordan Hicks and two scoreless innings from Giovanni Gallegos. Alex Reyes closed it with a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Miami starter Trevor Rogers (0-1) walked four batters in the first, propelling St. Louis to its early advantage. Rogers allowed two hits, struck out six and didn’t walk another batter after the first. He went four innings.

