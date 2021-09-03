Yankees: SS Gleyber Torres (left thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the game and went 0 for 4. Boone said Torres, who missed 22 games, would likely sit out Saturday afternoon’s game before resuming regular playing time Sunday. … INF Gio Urshela (left hand) sat out a second straight game. Boone said an MRI showed no damage and that Urshela was able to swing, play catch and participate in some defensive drills Friday afternoon.