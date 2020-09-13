The White Sox are 21-10 against AL Central teams. Chicago has hit 77 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Jose Abreu leads them with 15, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.
The Tigers are 9-18 against AL Central Division teams. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .382.
TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 47 RBIs and is batting .319.
Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with eight home runs and is batting .278.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.