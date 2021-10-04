Along with all the rookies that played this season, and prospects added in the trades, Texas also got pitcher Jack Leiter with the second overall pick in the July draft. The right-hander from Vanderbilt, and the son of former big league lefty Al Leiter, got a $7,922,000 signing bonus, the largest for a pitcher since Gerrit Cole got $8 million as the first overall pick by Pittsburgh in 2011. The Rangers are in line for the third overall pick in next summer’s draft.