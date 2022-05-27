Stor's 7th homer in 7 games helps Red Sox top White Sox 16-7

CHICAGO — Trevor Story kept up his hot hitting with a three-run homer and four RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox 16-7 Thursday night to take two of three from Chicago.
Alex Verdugo had pair of doubles among four hitsfor Boston, which outscored Chicago 33-13 in the series. The Red Sox opened with a 16-3 win and followed with a 3-1 loss.
Kevin Plawecki pinch hit for Story in the ninth and hit a two-run homer off Josh Harrison, an infielder who made his second big league pitching appearance, his first since he got Pittsburgh’s last out in a 10-1 loss at Colorado on Aug. 9, 2013.
Andrew Vaughn had a career-high five RBIs, driving in Chicago’s first five runs with a three-run double in the third and a two-run homer in the fifth off Michael Wacha.
J.D. Martinez went 3 for 5 with a walk to raise in major league-best batting average to .380 and help the Red Sox rebound after the White Sox ended their six-game winning streak. Martinez is batting .640 (16 for 25) with five walks in his last six games.
Kiké Hernandez led off the game with a homer and and Rafael Devers doubled twice as Boston raced to a 6-0 lead after two innings.
Verdugo finished with three RBIs. Christian Vazquez had three hits and two RBIs.
Wacha allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. John Schreiber (2-0) the first of five relievers, got five outs for the win.
Dallas Keuchel (2-5) gave up six runs for his second straight start, lasting just two innings and allowing seven hits — five for extra bases.
TRAINER’S ROOM
White Sox: Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL with a grade two left hamstring strain and recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte. Banks entered in the seventh and was tagged with six runs, five earned. Kelly expects to be out three to four weeks after leaving Wednesday night’s 3-1 win over Boston in the eighth and striking out two. Kelly started the season on the IL with a right biceps nerve injury after signing with Chicago as a free agent in November. He’s 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA in seven appearances
UP NEXT
Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.58) takes the mound vs. Baltimore RHP Kyle Bradish (1-3, 5.74) on Friday night at Fenway.
White Sox: Are off on Friday, then RHP Johnny Cueto (0-0) starts on Saturday on the South Side in the first of a two-game set against the crosstown Cubs. The resurgent 36-year-old righty hasn’t allowed a run in his first two starts with Chicago, going six innings in each.
