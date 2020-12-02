Pham, whose regular season was interrupted by a hand injury, hit .211 with three homers. He was stabbed outside a San Diego strip club in October and has sued the establishment.
Lamet, who became San Diego’s best starter by going 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA, missed the playoffs with an elbow injury. Davies also is a starter while Altavilla and Pagán are relievers.
The Padres did not tender a contract to infielder Greg Garcia, who grew up in suburban El Cajon and is a grandson of the late Dave Garcia, who managed the Indians and Angels.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.