Miami Marlins (20-36, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (30-28, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Richards (2-5, 3.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Padres: Matt Strahm (2-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Miami will face off at PETCO Park on Sunday.

The Padres are 15-15 in home games. San Diego is slugging .413 as a unit. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a .599 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Marlins are 9-18 in road games. Miami has hit 41 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with eight, averaging one every 19.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Padres with 16 home runs and is batting .247. Eric Hosmer has 15 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 21 RBIs and is batting .232. Alfaro is 11-for-25 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.