Astros: 1B Yuli Gurriel was out of the lineup but feeling better, manager Dusty Baker said. Gurriel left Wednesday’s game due to illness. “He’s going through the health and safety protocols, but he’s been cleared to work out today and see how he feels,” Baker said, adding he did not think it was COVID-19 related and that Gurriel had received his vaccination shots. … RHP José Urquidy had an MRI after exiting Wednesday’s game in the fourth inning with posterior shoulder discomfort. … LHP Framber Valdez (left index finger fracture) will throw a bullpen Friday at Minute Maid Park before possibly heading out on a rehab assignment, Baker said.