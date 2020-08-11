BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.
The Dodgers went 51-25 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 3.37.
The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.1 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Corey Seager: (lower back).
Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.