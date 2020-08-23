BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting .257 as a team.
The Rockies went 32-44 in division play in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team last year and averaged 3.6 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
