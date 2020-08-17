BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
The Dodgers went 59-22 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team last year while averaging 8.7 hits per game.
The Mariners finished 33-48 in road games in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits per game last season, batting .237 as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).
Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi: (neck), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
