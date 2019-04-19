Toronto Blue Jays (8-12, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (11-10, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (0-3, 1.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Athletics: Aaron Brooks (0-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Toronto will square off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday.

The Athletics are 7-5 on their home turf. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.46. Brett Anderson leads the team with a 2.63 ERA.

The Blue Jays are 4-6 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .217 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Freddy Galvis leads the team with a mark of .320. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 11 extra base hits and is batting .260. Marcus Semien has 12 hits and is batting .308 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Justin Smoak leads the Blue Jays with 13 RBIs and is batting .259. Galvis is 14-for-45 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .273 batting average, 6.23 ERA

Blue Jays: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Jonathan Davis: 10-day IL (ankle), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

