Oakland Athletics (14-13, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (11-14, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (2-2, 8.28 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (2-3, 1.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Khris Davis and the Athletics will take on Toronto at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are 4-8 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 26 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Rowdy Tellez leads the team with five, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Athletics are 4-5 on the road. Oakland has hit 41 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Davis leads the club with 10, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 10 extra base hits and is batting .217. Justin Smoak is 13-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Davis leads the Athletics with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .545. Matt Chapman is 10-for-31 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (finger), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Freddy Galvis: day-to-day (hamstring).

Athletics Injuries: Lou Trivino: day-to-day (thumb), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

