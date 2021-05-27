McCann, who never played first base as a professional before starting there in Monday’s series opener, had a pair of unassisted putouts in the first inning and ranged into the hole to snare a grounder by Raimel Tapia in the third and tossed to Stroman at first, who caught the ball and stepped on the base in one motion. Tapia was ruled safe by umpire Shane Livensparger, but the call was reversed in a video review.