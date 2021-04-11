Stroman took to Twitter during the rain delay to express his displeasure.
“This game should have never been started. Not smart at all,” Stroman tweeted. “Those conditions put everyone at risk. Beyond happy no players on either side were injured. Hate that I have to wait another 5 days to pitch again. That’s a miserable feeling.”
While Mets manager Luis Rojas started Stroman, Miami manager Don Mattingly opted to use reliever John Curtiss as an opener. The Marlins were batting in the top of the first.
