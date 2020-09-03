The Angels are 7-12 in home games. Los Angeles is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 32 total runs batted in.
The Padres are 11-9 on the road. San Diego has hit 67 home runs this season, second in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads them with 13, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .602.
Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 46 hits and has 33 RBIs.
INJURIES: Angels: Hoby Milner: (back), Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
