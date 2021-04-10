The Reds finished 15-16 in road games in 2020. Cincinnati hit 90 total home runs and averaged 6.5 hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: (knee).
Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.