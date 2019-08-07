Washington Nationals (60-53, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-58, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (1-3, 8.10 ERA) Giants: Shaun Anderson (3-3, 5.08 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Giants are 25-30 in home games. San Francisco is hitting a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Pablo Sandoval with an average of .271.

The Nationals are 29-28 on the road. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .395. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-3. Anibal Sanchez earned his seventh victory and Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Conner Menez registered his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 42 extra base hits and is batting .245. Mike Yastrzemski is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 24 home runs and is batting .315. Soto is 9-for-36 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .252 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (oblique).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 60-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Roenis Elias: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Howie Kendrick: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.