Cincinnati Reds (67-77, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (58-86, fifth in the NL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Trevor Bauer (10-12, 4.60 ERA) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 5.51 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Mariners are 29-40 on their home turf. Seattle is slugging .432 as a unit. Kyle Seager leads the club with a .495 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Reds are 27-42 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.21. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.69 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and is batting .214. Austin Nola is 4-for-28 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 65 extra base hits and is batting .269. Aristides Aquino is 6-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .217 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Reds: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back), J.P. Crawford: (hamstring).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.