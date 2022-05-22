Struggling Mariners make roster moves; Toro to IL

BOSTON — The struggling Seattle Mariners made a few roster moves before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox.
The 33-year-old Souza appeared in just six games, going 3 for 19.
To take their place, they recalled outfielder Taylor Trammell and selected utility player Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma.
Seattle enters Sunday having lost 18 of its last 24 games and has dropped the first three of a four-game series against the Red Sox.
