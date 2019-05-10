Miami Marlins (10-27, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (17-20, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-4, 4.03 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Mets: Zack Wheeler (2-2, 4.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 11-8 against the rest of their division. The New York offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .356.

The Marlins have gone 5-14 against division opponents. Miami has hit 24 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with five, averaging one every 20 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 31 RBIs and is batting .275. Amed Rosario is 12-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Curtis Granderson leads the Marlins with 11 RBIs and is batting .168. Martin Prado has nine hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .199 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 2-8, .196 batting average, 4.72 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Mets Injuries: Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 10-day IL (forearm), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 10-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

