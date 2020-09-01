The Phillies are 12-7 against NL East teams. Philadelphia has slugged .465, good for third in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .568 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and seven home runs.
The Nationals are 6-10 against NL East Division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .377.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 14 extra base hits and is batting .260.
Turner leads the Nationals with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .646.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Scott Kingery: (back).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
