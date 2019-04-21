Boston Red Sox (8-13, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (14-7, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (1-1, 3.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 1.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rays are 4-4 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .342, good for third in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .407.

The Red Sox are 5-10 on the road. The Boston pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.86. The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-5. Matt Barnes earned his second victory and Andrew Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Boston. Jose Alvarado registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with six home runs and is slugging .616. Meadows is 18-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with six home runs and is batting .250. J.D. Martinez has 13 hits and is batting .371 over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .297 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .227 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: 10-day IL (toe), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: day-to-day (calf).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (right elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Eduardo Nunez: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: day-to-day (back), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), Marco Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

