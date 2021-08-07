Boston, which had lost seven of eight and fallen out of the AL East lead, put rookie outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday. Neither Martinez nor Duran has tested positive, Cora said.
To replace Martinez, the Red Sox recalled catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester.
Right-hander Tanner Houck will be the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against Toronto. Houck was expected to start Game 2 in place of left-hander Martín Pérez, who was moved to the bullpen Friday.
