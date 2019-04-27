Detroit Tigers (12-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-14, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The White Sox are 6-6 against AL Central teams. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.68. Carlos Rodon leads the team with a 4.94 ERA.

The Tigers are 6-6 against the rest of their division. Detroit has hit 19 home runs as a team this season. Grayson Greiner leads the club with three while slugging .394.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 35 hits and is batting .402. Yoan Moncada is 13-for-41 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 28 hits and is batting .292. Greiner is 12-for-39 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .288 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Tigers: 4-6, .282 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (right ankle sprain), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.