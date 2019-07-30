Orioles starter David Hess allowed four home runs, including this solo shot by Luis Urias in the fourth inning Monday in San Diego. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Whether David Hess’ propensity for serving up home runs would continue was a question hovering over his latest trial as a major league starter. He answered it quickly.

Promoted Monday from Class AAA to start for the Orioles against the San Diego Padres, Hess allowed home runs on his first two pitches to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Franmil Reyes, jump-starting the Padres to an 8-1 victory and ending the Orioles’ hopes for their first winning month since August 2017.

Tatis and Reyes’ solo shots marked only the third time since pitch tracking began in 1988 that a team homered on a team’s first two pitches. Hess has seen his share of balls fly over the fences in 2019.

He carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning of his first start before Manager Brandon Hyde pulled him because of pitch count concerns. He allowed 20 home runs with a 7.78 ERA in his next 12 starts, temporarily getting pulled from the rotation at one point before an injury to Alex Cobb pushed him back in without a relief appearance.

He went up and down between the majors and Class AAA after an official move to the bullpen, but his past two outings for Norfolk were starts before the Orioles called on him Monday, needing a starter in the wake of John Means’s left bicep strain.

Hess was greeted back to the majors with the back-to-back solo shots, but those were the Padres’ only hits through three innings as he recovered to retire the next nine batters with six strikeouts.

Former Oriole Manny Machado led off the third with a triple, and Eric Hosmer followed with a homer. Hess retired the next two Padres before Luis Urías hit his first home run of the season and the 25th off Hess, tied for the second most in baseball. Every player who has given up as many or more home runs than Hess has thrown at least 90 innings, while Hess exited Monday’s outing with 72 ⅔ innings pitched.

Hess recorded the third start in major league history in which a pitcher went fewer than five innings and allowed four home runs with at least seven strikeouts and no walks. James Paxton of the New York Yankees had the second such start Friday.

Hess’s 25 home runs allowed are tied for the most any major league pitcher has allowed in a season he completed 88 or fewer innings.

Smith returns then exits with injury

Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. was out of the lineup for a second straight game after exiting Saturday with left calf soreness.

Smith pinch-hit in the seventh and singled into right on a 101 mph fastball, but hobbled toward first. He came out of the game with what the Orioles announced as a left calf injury.

Tate makes debut

Dillon Tate grew up in Southern California and spent three games on the Orioles roster waiting to make his major league debut. He likely left it hoping for a mulligan on the first three batters.

The right-hander’s second pitch hit Greg Garcia, then Machado reached on an infield single for his third hit. Hosmer then hit a three-run home run, making Tate the 31st Orioles pitcher to allow a home run in 2019. The Orioles have allowed 205 home runs in all, 53 shy of the major league record with 56 games remaining.