Subway Series draws record viewers for Mets on SNY

NEW YORK — A 4-2 loss to the Yankees in the Subway Series finale was the Mets’ most-viewed game in the 17-year history of the SNY network.
The second Subway Series game was not televised by the Yankees’ YES network and the Yankees’ broadcast was available as a stream on Amazon Prime, which has not released viewer figures for its Yankees games.
The Yankees’ 4-2 win on Monday night was seen by nearly 1.1 million viewers on television: 617,000 on YES and 458,452 for the Mets’ broadcast on over-the-air WPIX.
