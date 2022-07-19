Suit yourself: Baker buys new threads for All-Star coaches

LOS ANGELES — The All-Star Game suits Dusty Baker — or more precisely, his coaching staff.
Baker, wearing a burgundy-colored suit, said he arranged the attire with Giovanni Clothes in Montreal, where he has been a longtime client.
“I was always raised in kind of the church of he who waters gets watered himself, Baker said. ”If you’re generous to others, then you know, the Lord and people tend to be generous to you.”
NL manager Brian Snitker, whose Atlanta Braves beat Baker’s Astros in last year’s World Series, wasn’t making similar gifts.
“I’m not in the same pay grade as Dusty,” he said.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports